Bukit Aman: Inspector Sheila interdicted

KUALA LUMPUR: A probationary police inspector who went viral on social media recently has been interdicted from performing her duties pending legal procedures against her.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said the interdiction order was issued after the inspector, Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, 35, was charged at the Selayang Magisrate’s Court here today with three criminal charges under Section 506 and 509 of the Penal Code.

“The interdiction order was issued under Section 78 of the Police Act 1967.

“As such, all powers, privileges and benefits vested in her as a police officer are interdicted pending decision by the disciplinary authority,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, media reported that Sheila was charged in separate Magistrate’s Courts in Selayang with insulting the modesty of two men, including a police lance corporal, and criminally intimidating an elderly woman.

The police inspector, however, pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Shiela was allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety on all three charges and both courts set Aug 7 for mention.-Bernama