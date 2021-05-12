Bukit Aman investigating alleged misconduct, abuse of power by senior officer

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are conducting investigations on a senior state police officer over allegations of misconduct and abuse of power, says Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya.

He said the investigation was being carried out following several complaints made against the senior police officer.

“JIPS has begun a thorough and transparent investigation.

“Appropriate action will be taken if there is evidence leading to the existence of any misconduct and abuse of power by the individual,“ said Zamri in a statement today.

Zamri said the police would not protect any senior officer, officer and policeman involved in any malpractice, misconduct and abuse of power.

Recently, a post that went viral on Facebook claimed that the senior officer was protecting gambling and smuggling syndicates as well as secret societies in the state. — Bernama