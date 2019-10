KUALA LUMPUR: Police have not ruled out the possibility of calling former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, to assist in investigations following his alleged defamatory statement against Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, on his Facebook page.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said he received a report from Nga’s private secretary on Oct 3 in Ipoh, Perak.

“We will investigate the report and if there is a need, we will call anyone (to record statements),” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman, here today.

Yesterday, Nga urged police to investigate the Facebook page ‘Najib Razak’ who posted a defamatory posting on Sept 30.

Najib had through his Facebook posting, called on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to take action against the Perak DAP chairman, over an alleged seditious statement against the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, which was posted on Nga’s Facebook account.

On Sept 29, a statement insulting the Sultan of Selangor was allegedly made via the Facebook account, ‘Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page’ allegedly asking the Chinese to protest against the Sultan who had decreed bilingual road signs in Selangor be removed.

Nga, however, denied that he and the DAP were involved in making the posting and claimed it was a fake account.

Meanwhile, Huzir said Nga would be called to have his statement recorded to complete an investigation into a police report by the Selangor Sultan’s escort at the Section 6 police station in Shah Alam on Oct 1 on the same posting.

Yesterday, Nga went to Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded and the investigation was being conducted under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act.

Meanwhile, in a separate issue, police confirmed receiving a report regarding the Malay Dignity Congress held at Stadium Melawati, Shah Alam on Sunday.

According to Huzir, a report was lodged against Malay Dignity Congress chief executive secretary Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zainal Kling, for allegedly making statements that could incite racial tension.

“The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said.

Zainal said in his opening speech remarked on the issue of the Federal Constitution, the position of the Rulers and the special status of the Malays. — Bernama