Bukit Aman: Mohd Zaid called up by police over DNAA issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The police today recorded the statement of the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Zaid Ibrahim regarding his remarks on his social media post last Aug 30 over Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zin (pix) said the police took some time before calling Mohd Zaid to record his statement because they needed to confirm a few things first.

“We need to confirm first that the owner’s account really belongs to him. That’s why it takes some time for us to call him,” he told at a press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said the investigation against Mohd Zaid was conducted in accordance with Section 223 of the Sedition Act

Earlier today, the police also recorded former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement over his alleged racist remarks during the recent Simpang Jeram state by-election campaign in Johor.

Police recorded Muhyiddin’s statement at his office at the Malaysian Development and Investment Board (MIDA) building here.

Commenting on the matter, Mohd Shuhaily said Mohd Zaid and Muhyiddin extended their full cooperation to the police.

“They answered all questions and the police will investigate and the investigation papers will be sent to the Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) for further action,“ he said.

Regarding the gathering which was held without a permit in the federal capital last Saturday, he said the investigation papers on the matter will be sent to the AGC tomorrow

Three investigation papers had been opened regarding the gathering, involving 29 people, and the investigation was conducted under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and Section 505 of the Penal Code, he added. -Bernama