Bukit Aman, Negeri Sembilan police raid entertainment outlet in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan police confirmed that a raid was carried out at an entertainment outlet in Jalan Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad here early today.

State police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the raid was carried out by Bukit Aman’s Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance (JIPS) in collaboration with the Negeri Sembilan police headquarters (IPK).

However, he did not divulge details of the raid.

“I can only confirm that a raid was conducted, the full report is not ready yet,” he told Bernama.

Based on media reports, a senior police officer and 14 policemen, along with two deputy public prosecutors (DPP) were arrested in the raid conducted at 2.30 am today. - Bernama