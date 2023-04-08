Bukit Aman: No criminal element in death of Kenyah man

KUALA LUMPUR: No criminal injuries were detected from the results of an autopsy on a man from the Kenyah tribe who died on his way to the Marudi district police headquarters in Sarawak after complaining of chest pains and breathing difficulties on Monday.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said the post-mortem was conducted at Miri Hospital in Sarawak yesterday.

He said a Covid-19 test had also been carried out and the result was negative.

“The cause of death was intra-abdominal haemorrhage due to rupture of liver Cirrhosis which is bleeding in the abdomen due to chronic liver disease. The death was classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement last night.

Azri said the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody will continue the investigation from various angles before submitting the results of the investigation to the coroner.

On Wednesday, local media reported that a man who was arrested for criminal intimidation died on his way to the police headquarters after complaining of chest pains and difficulty in breathing.

Azri reportedly said that the 50-year-old detainee was confirmed dead at 10.30 pm by a medical assistant at the Beluru health clinic in Marudi. - Bernama