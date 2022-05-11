Bukit Aman opens investigation paper on missing party posters, banners

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have opened an investigation paper involving the case of missing political party posters and banners in Sungei Siput, Perak, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing acts of treason.

Hazani, who is also PDRM operations director for the 15th general election (GE15), said there have been no arrests made in connection with this case.

“Apart from this, PDRM have issued 15 permits for ceramahs - eight in Negeri Sembilan, three (Terengganu), two (Perlis), and one each in Kelantan and Selangor,” he said when contacted today. - Bernama