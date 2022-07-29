Bukit Aman opens probe into ex-AG Apandi

PETALING JAYA: The federal police have reportedly initiated an investigation into former Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, over alleged abuse of power during his tenure while handling investigations into the now defunct 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

FMT quoted Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Sasikala Devi Subramaniam saying that Bukit Aman’s classified investigation unit (D5) is investigating the matter.

“Both reports in Selangor were referred to the Kuala Lumpur police before being taken over by Bukit Aman D5,” she reportedly said.

The investigation follows Klang MP Charles Santiago’s police report against Apandi in Klang on Wednesday in light of a Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision and Pejuang’s report at a police station in Shah Alam on July 2.