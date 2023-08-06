Bukit Aman: Police have recorded statement from Sanusi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) confirmed that a statement was recorded from Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today, in connection with his statement that Penang belonged to Kedah.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the Classified Crime Investigation Unit from the Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department recorded the statement from Muhammad Sanusi at the Kedah Menteri Besar’s office in Wisma Darul Aman, Alor Setar, yesterday.

“PDRM are currently in the process of completing the investigation papers before sending the report to the Attorney-Generals office soon, in line with provisions under 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,” said Noorsiah in a statement last night.

Meanwhile, in Alor Setar, Muhammad Sanusi said he was asked five questions when his statement was recorded.

Yesterday, PDRM had received reports and investigation papers were opened in connection with statements made by Muhammad Sanusi.

On May 29, Muhammad Sanusi was reported as saying Kedah and Penang did not have common borders because Penang still belonged to Kedah and that only Perak and Perlis had state borders with Kedah. - Bernama