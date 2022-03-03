Bukit Aman probes Al Kahtifah Trust, Madinah Mining investment schemes

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Bernama) -- The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) is investigating the authenticity of the Al Kahtifah Trust and Madinah Mining investment schemes.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (pix) said the police had opened 38 investigation papers on the Al Kahtifah Trust investment scheme, involving losses of RM468,870 and 28 investigation papers for the Madinah Mining investment scheme, involving losses amounting to RM343,282.

He said from investigation conducted, the two investment schemes were found to be active since end of last year by using the social media platforms to find investors.

“The package offered is as low as RM500 with a 100 percent profit rate within only one to two days and to convince investors, the organisers claim the scheme offered is Syariah-compliant and has approval from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM),“ he said in a statement today.

Kamarudin said investigation was conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public to do a thorough check before joining any investment scheme, especially those that promised too lucrative profits.

Checks can be conducted through official sources such as ‘semak mule’ application, as well as BNM, Securities Commission (EC) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Yesterday, the local media reported that two celebrities claimed their names were used by non-existent investment syndicates and had lodged five police reports since the beginning of this year, with the most recent one on Feb 25 at the Kelana Jaya Police Station. — Bernama