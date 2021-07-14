Bukit Aman probes claims of extra vaccination appointment slots

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM ) is investigating allegations of additional Covid-19 vaccination slots compared to the vaccine doses allocated at a vaccination centre (PPV).

Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din confirmed the matter and a report on the issue had been lodged by a vaccination centre (PPV) personnel in the federal capital.

He said based on the police report received, the complainant alleged there were more vaccine recipients listed in MySejahtera application compared to the total vaccine allocated to the PPV concerned.

“Investigation is still at the initial stage and police would be taking statements from several witnesses involved.

“Police are calling on members of the public not to speculate on the issue (and the case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Computer Crimes Act 1997,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised the people to give their full cooperation and support to the government to ensure the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) is realised.

He said police would not compromise on any efforts to sabotage the programme being implemented whether for individual interest or otherwise as firm actions would be taken against them. — Bernama