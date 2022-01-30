Bukit Aman probing custodial death case in Kuala Kangsar (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department’s (JIPS) Death in Custody Investigations Unit (USJKT) will conduct a probe into the case of a man who died while in police custody in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Bukit Aman JIPS director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the 38-year-old man was believed to be a mental patient who went on a rampage and allegedly attacked his father at a house in Kampung Temong Hilir, Kuala Kangsar at 7pm yesterday.

“Police who arrived at the scene found the suspect acting aggressively and putting up a struggle with four men including his father before they managed to subdue him.

“The suspect after being apprehended was taken to the Kuala Kangsar Hospital for treatment. However, the man became unconscious and was pronounced dead by a medical officer,“ he said in a statement today.

Azri said the case has been classified as sudden death pending the post-mortem report.

-Bernama