Bukit Aman records Ramasamy’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy (pix) has arrived at Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded today over a report lodged against him in connection with an article published in a news portal last month.

Ramasamy arrived at about 9.50am this morning.

“I am here in Bukit Aman to give my statement in connection with an article published in a news portal (MalaysiaGazette) recently.

“I will cooperate with the police on this matter and hope to be able to complete it by today,” he said when met by reporters at Bukit Aman here.

On Oct 17, Bernama reported that Ramasamy was summoned to Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded pertaining to an article titled titled ‘’Kerajaan baharu tapi polis masih pada takuk lama’’ (A new government but the same old police force) - Ramasamy” which was posted on www.malaysiagazette.com on Sept 17.

In the article, Ramasamy was commenting on the shooting incident near Rawang where three men, suspected to be robbers, were shot dead by police. — Bernama