Bukit Aman says only 10% of police force will go on Raya leave (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 10 per cent of police officers and personnel are allowed to go on festive break during Aidilfitri while the rest are on standby to face any eventuality, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.

He said from April 30 to May 4 is the period when members of the public return to their respective hometowns for the Aidilfitri celebration after two years of adhering to the Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed at that time.

“KDNKA has about 26,000 officers and personnel and only 10 per cent are on leave, we expect during that time, massive movements will take place across the country.

“Others (who are not on leave) will be involved in work and prepare for any eventuality such as disasters and others. We are also preparing police assets to be deployed,” he said.

He said this after attending the handing over of duties of the KDNKA deputy director at the General Operations Force’s Central Brigade parade ground here today.

In the meantime, Hazani said KDNKA will also increase surveillance at hotspot locations in conjunction with Aidilfitiri, including teams to monitor standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure that they are fully complied with as set by the National Security Council.

“Besides, police will not issue compounds arbitrarily but will give advice before taking action,” he said.

He said since the country began to enter the transition phase to endemic starting early this month, the number of compounds issued on various offences had decreased and the public was seen to be complying with the set SOPs.

“Apart from that, KDNKA will also continue to increase security control at the country’s borders to curb the entry of illegal immigrants ahead of the Aidilfitri festive season,” he said.

Meanwhile, police also arrested 13 Myanmar nationals, including a ‘transporter’ in Kelantan, yesterday.

Without disclosing further details, Hazani said the syndicate used luxury vehicles such as Toyota Vellfire and Toyota Alphard to smuggle in illegal immigrants from the country’s borders.

“We have information on this matter and are monitoring those who try to bring in illegal immigrants.

“We will also share information with other departments such as the Special Branch and the contingent police headquarters located at the country’s borders, both land and sea, to curb the activities of the syndicate.

Earlier, Hazani witnessed the handover of duties between KDNKA deputy director (General Operations Force) Datuk Kasuahdi Ali and DCP Muhammad Abdul Halim. — Bernama