Bukit Aman seeks extradition of ‘Nur Sajat’ from Thai authorities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is applying for an extradition order of cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamarul Zaman from the authorities in Thailand.

Federal Police (Bukit Aman) Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the (extradition application) also involved various other agencies in Malaysia, including the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The whole (application) process would take time as it involves multiple agencies here, he said.

“We cannot determine exactly when Nur Sajat (Muhammad Sajjad) can be brought home. When we apply (for extradition order), the Thai authorities would also need to approve it,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier today, in a statement, Abd Jalil said Muhammad Sajjad was detained by Thai immigration on Sept 8 for being in possession of an invalid passport.

The next day, the suspect was charged in a Thai court and fined for the offence, he said.

“Efforts are being taken to bring the individual home.

“Muhammad Sajjad is sought by the Malaysian authorities under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties and Section 353 of the same code with using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty,” he said.

Muhammad Sajjad, 36, is sought by the authorities after the Shah Alam Syariah High Court issued an arrest warrant against him on Feb 23 for failing to attend proceedings over a charge of dressing as a woman.

He is also required by the police to attend proceedings at Ampang Jaya Court over a fraud case involving MyKad details. — Bernama