Bukit Aman sets up task force to monitor police integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: A special task force has been set up to ensure the integrity of personal records, service profile and data of each police personnel, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the task force would streamline the process of updating data in the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), apart from preventing officers or policemen from being involved in misconduct and abuse of power.

“I hope the special task force will make the best use of HRMIS as the human resource management platform of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),“ he said following a monthly assembly at Bukit Aman today.

Abdul Hamid said all PDRM staff should be responsible for updating their personal data in HRMIS.

“There is no denying that the updating and validity of information in HRMIS is still an issue in PDRM’s human resource management, so it can affect the career management and payment of emoluments to officers,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police were aware of the issue surrounding personnel using subordinates to carry out personal matters and misusing government assets.

“An administrative order prohibiting the misuse of government and departmental resources for personal gain has been issued. If we receive a complaint, we will investigate and take appropriate action.

“Besides that, I have also given a warning to all Police Commissioners and State Police Chiefs to ensure that no police personnel or civil servant in their respective workplaces misuse government assets,“ he said.

Bukit Aman officials previously said several officers and policemen found using government assets such as vehicles owned by PDRM for personal gain had been reprimanded, including not being considered for promotion. -Bernama