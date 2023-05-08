Bukit Aman: Six invetigation papers opened over campaign related complaints

KUALA LUMPUR: Six investigation papers have been opened over state election campaign-related complaints, including slander, mischief and destroying campaign materials.

Bukit Aman corporate communications head ACP A Skandaguru said two papers were opened in Negeri Sembilan and Penang each, and one in Kedah and Terengganu respectively.

“The two papers in Negeri Sembilan were opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code, the first over the damage to a political party’s operations room tent in Garden Home that was splashed with water mixed with oil and the second over damage to four billboards of an independent candidate around Sikamat and Paroi Jaya.

“In Butterworth, Pulau Pinang, the papers involved the theft of campaign materials at a basketball court in Taman Bagan and the torn banner of a political ceramah,” he said, adding that the case in Terengganu involved the burning of a poster in Marang, and while the case in Kedah was by a complainant who watched a Facebook video showing a candidate containing their photo with the caption Makan Kenduri UMNO Masuk Neraka, which the complainant said was slander that damaged their reputation as a youth chief of a political party in Sik.

He also added that the police received 137 police reports, with Selangor being the highest with 65 reports, Kelantan (29), Terengganu (23), Negeri Sembilan (12) Penang (five) and Kedah (three).

Police also approved 385 permits for political ceramahs, with Kedah being the highest with 87 permits, Terengganu (75), Kelantan (73), Selangor (67), Negeri Sembilan (48) and Penang (35), he added.-Bernama