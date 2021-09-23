Bukit Aman to call Hasanah, MACC senior officers in probe over missing USD 6 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will summon three senior officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) who were previously remanded for six days by the MACC to complete an investigation into the loss of case items involving US $ 6 million (RM25 million).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix) said his department would also call the owner of the money, namely former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

“All of them will be called to complete the investigation, and they will be called based on the investigation by the investigating officer,“ he told Bernama here, today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin was reported to have said that the police had opened an investigation paper based on a police report received on the issue.

On Monday, the MACC confirmed that three of its senior officers were remanded for six days to assist in the investigation into allegations of abuse of power and malfeasance.

Meanwhile, Abd Jalil said the extradition process for cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamarul Zaman or ‘Nur Sajat’ from Thailand was still ongoing between the Attorney-General’s Chambers and Thai authorities.

“Yes, it is still ongoing, and the (extradition) application is part of the process,“ he said.

He was commenting on allegations that the Thai authorities had allegedly not received any application for the extradition of Muhammad Sajjad, 36, who is currently detained by the Thai Immigration Department for having an invalid passport.

Muhammad Sajjad is wanted in the country for several criminal offences, including intimidation and obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties, as well as name and gender change fraud.

An arrest warrant was issued against him for failing to appear at the Shah Alam Syariah High Court in Selangor for re-mention over the charge of dressing up as a woman.

