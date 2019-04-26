Bukit Aman to conduct internal probe into arrest of seven policemen by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman will carry out an internal investigation into the recent arrest of seven policemen from Pekan Police headquarters by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said they would get the full report on the alleged misconduct from the commission.

“The police will give full cooperation to the MACC and we will get the full information before any action is taken in accordance with the department’s perspective,” he told reporters after visiting Selayang Hospital here in conjunction with the 212th Police Day celebration.

On Tuesday, an inspector and six others with the rank of lance corporal and corporal from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Pekan Police headquarters were detained for alleged bribery involving RM6,500.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 53 were picked up at the Pahang MACC office.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said the restructuring process of the Special Task Force on Organised Crime (STAFOC), Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) and Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) was now 60 per cent completed.

“The process of restructuring (these three elite teams) is being carried out in stages,“ he said.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the disbandment of the teams in June 2018. — Bernama