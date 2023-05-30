Bukit Aman to investigate group claiming to be heirs of Sulu Sultanate: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received a report regarding actions taken against a group of people claiming to be the heirs of the Sulu Sultanate and who had submitted claims through a notice of arbitration in excess of US$32 billion.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said the report was lodged by the Prime Minister’s Department’s Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) Director-General, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud following a demand to the Malaysian government on July 30, 2019.

“The claim is a threat to national security. The PDRM, through Bukit Aman’s Criminal Intelligence Unit has launched investigations under Section 124(k) of the Penal Code for sabotage.

“The PDRM takes seriously any element that could disrupt public order, especially acts of sabotage against the security, sovereignty and stability of the country, and guarantees that a detailed investigation into the matter will be conducted,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama