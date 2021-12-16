Bukit Aman: Two more MACC officers nabbed over RM700,000 robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today arrested two more Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers to assist in investigations into a robbery case at a house in Jalan Ampang, involving losses of RM700,000, last Friday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix), said that the detained MACC officers, aged 37 and 39, were remanded from today until Sunday, and were being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

“PDRM calls on the public to give space to the police to conduct investigations in a transparent and fair manner,” he said in a statement today.

On Dec 12, the MACC issued a statement confirming that its officer had been detained by the police to assist in investigations into a gang robbery case here on Dec 10.

The remand order of the officer has been extended until next Monday to assist in the investigation. — Bernama