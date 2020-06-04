Bukit Antarabangsa landslide victims to receive RM39,000 S’gor govt cash aid

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will distribute RM39,000 in cash aid to the six families whose homes were affected by the landslide that occurred in Taman Kelab Ukay, Bukit Antarabangsa on Saturday (May 30).

Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, said each family will receive RM500 including RM1,000 in rent assistance for six months.

“The 31 victims have been in temporary accommodation at De Palma Hotel Ampang since Saturday with expenses totalling RM15,810 borne by the state government,” he said in a statement today.

The state government has also allocated RM433,800 for the Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) to carry out the repair and strengthening of a riverbank that collapsed along Sungai Sering near the location.

Amirudin said the government will assess the area carefully as several landslides have occurred in locations around here in the past few years.

“The Selangor Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) will engage a consultant for the study and to identify areas that are at high risk, as well as mitigation measures relating to slope protection,” he said.

The residents of seven double-storey terrace houses on Jalan Kelab Ukay 4 in Taman Kelab Ukay were asked to vacate after the soil at the back of their homes eroded in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Later that day, Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, approved a RM2 million allocation for slope stability to be carried out in the affected area immediately. - Bernama