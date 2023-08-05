Bukit Dinding, Bukit TM Wangsa Maju to be considered for forest reserve gazettement

PUTRAJAYA: Bukit Dinding and Bukit TM Wangsa Maju in Kuala Lumpur are among the locations suggested as forest reserves in the Federal Territories, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said.

He said his ministry, through the Federal Territories Forestry Department, was identifying several suitable locations to boost forest reserves in the Federal Territories even though the area was limited in size.

“Bukit Dinding and Bukit TM Wangsa Maju are among the suggested areas for forest reserves,” he said in response to suggestions by environmental non-government organisations (NGO) that forests around Kuala Lumpur be gazetted as green areas, including Bukit Dinding, Bukit TM Wangsa Maju, Bukit Kiara and Bukit Pudu Ulu.

He cited the example of Bukit Dinding, which is partly owned by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, which has been suggested as a recreational or green area, adding that the latest gazettement in the Federal Territories involved an additional 23.83 hectares in Sungai Besi Forest Reserve in 2021.

In a separate development, Nik Nazmi said that the Energy Commission’s introduction of the new ST-SIRIM label would make it easier for consumers to check the security features of electrical appliances via QR code.

The label would not just help reduce injuries and fatalities related to electrical leaks but also display the energy efficiency of appliances, which would indirectly help consumers save on their electricity bill, he added. -Bernama