Bukit Indah Health Clinic to begin operations August

JOHOR BARU: The Bukit Indah Health Clinic, here, is expected to begin operation in early August.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said the construction of the health clinic, at a cost of RM18 million, was completed on March 4.

He said the health clinic (Type Three) will provide services to residents in Bukit Indah and Gelang Patah areas.

Among the services are outpatient treatment, dental, pharmacy, emergency, maternal and child health, imaging, laboratory as well as occupational therapy.

“This month we are conducting simulations, then filling the employment and completing the necessary equipment before opening.

“Generally, health clinics are classified into seven types based on the average number of patients per day. Type Three is a health clinic that receives between 300 and 500 patients per day,“ he told reporters after visiting the health clinic, here today. - Bernama