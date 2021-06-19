Bukit Jalil Stadium PPV expected to start operations on June 21

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Jalil National Stadium vaccination centre (PPV) is expected to start operations from June 21 with a capacity to administer up to 10,000 doses per day, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican. (pix)

He said the large-scale PPV would enable more people, especially around the Klang Valley, to get vaccinated, with a focus on people aged 40 and below.

“The entire stadium has been transformed into a vaccination centre, in line with the National Recovery Plan announced by the Prime Minister.

“This is part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure the initiative, led by Khairy Jamaluddin and the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (Mosti) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme through the optimal use of facilities, a success.

“Insya Allah, with this initiative we will be able to increase the vaccination rate among the people,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook account last night.

Reezal Merican said at the initial stage, a total of 60 MYVAC volunteers under his ministry will be assigned at the stadium and the number will be increased as needed.

In this regard, he called on the public to immediately register and always check the status of their appointments on the MySejahtera application.

Reezal Merican also said that the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil has started operating as a PPV since June 7.

-Bernama