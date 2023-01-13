Bukit Larut closed due to landslide

IPOH: The Bukit Larut hill resort in Taiping has been closed to the public following a landslide after a heavy rain at 3 pm yesterday.

According to a statement shared via Bukit Larut’s Management Facebook, the landslide incident also caused the main route to be blocked by fallen trees at KM 10 of the road.

“Following this incident, the resort area has been completely closed to any activity. We will inform and update the period of this closure after the level of safety has been assessed by the Public Works Department (JKR),“ according to the statement.

Several photos were shared on Facebook showing a landslide also occurred on the road near Tea Garden Bukit Larut.

Following the incident, JKR has taken immediate safety measures by installing plastic sheets to cover the collapsed area to prevent further erosion. - Bernama