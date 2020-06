LANGKAWI: Any action against the Bukit Malut settlement will be determined after obtaining clarification from the National Security Council (MKN), said Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said the settlement of a community known as ‘Melayu Islam Kedah’ (MIK) is under MKN’s jurisdiction.

“The state government will seek clarification on the status of the Bukit Malut settlement from the MKN soon. I think they already have a plan.

“If it is classified as a non-security issue, I will get an explanation on the matter soon,” he told a press conference after chairing the State Executive Council meeting at the Langkawi District and Land Office here today.

Muhammad Sanusi was responding to the Bukit Malut settlement issue which has raised concerns among many parties for allegedly housing the illegal immigrants besides MIK. — Bernama