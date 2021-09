GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) has denied a viral message on WhatsApp informing that the Bukit Mertajam Co-Curriculum Centre at Lebuhraya Muhibbah in Bukit Mertajam near here was offering free Covid-19 screening tests.

JKNPP in a statement said the Bukit Mertajam Co-Curriculum Centre did not offer such services, and was only a Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) for the Seberang Perai Tengah District which operates daily.

“The viral message states that members of the public who wish to take the COVID-19 screening test can head to the Bukit Mertajam Co-Curriculum Centre, when in fact, the message doing the rounds on WhatsApp is not true,“ according to the statement today.

The public is urged not to spread the fake news and those responsible for spreading it can be prosecuted.- Bernama