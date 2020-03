BUKIT MERTAJAM: Bukit Mertajam Hospital (HBM) is looking for family members or the next-of-kin of a senior citizen who died on Feb 19 but to this day his remains have not been claimed.

According to a HBM Forensic Unit spokesman the man, Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, 73, was admitted to the hospital on Dec 14 last year due to age-related ailment.

“Police have not been able to find anyone who knows the man at the address stated on his identity card, namely No 4, Kampung Jawa 75200, Malacca, and his remains are still at the HBM Forensic Unit,” the spokesman said here today.

People who know the elderly man, his family members or relatives have been urged to come to the HBM Forensic Unit or call 04-5497333 for further action. - Bernama