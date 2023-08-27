Bukit Mertajam IKBN robotic team wins Malaysian Combat Robot competition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Herobotic team consisting of five students from the Bukit Mertajam National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) was named the winner of the 2023 Combat Robot competition under the 45kg category here, today.

The team defeated Team BM from the same institution and brought home RM10,000 cash, a championship trophy, medals and certificates, while Team BM was awarded RM7,000 cash, medals and certificates.

The sixth Malaysia Combat Robot competition was organised by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) in strategic collaboration with the National Science Centre, MyRobotz Enterprise and The Summit USJ Management Corporation.

MOSTI deputy secretary-general (Planning and Science Enculturation) Ruziah Shafei said the competition aims to empower the science, technology and science (STI) field and cultivate the interest of the younger generation in science, technology, mechanical and mathematics (STEM) education through a more enjoyable approach.

Besides that, she said the competition, themed Never Surrender, is also one of the ministry’s initiatives to realise the National Robotics Roadmap 2021-2030 to empower the country’s robotics field.

“It (Combat Robot competition) is one of the initiatives to enhance the development of robotic technical talents to supply skilled labour for industry use. This allows the participants to enhance their skills and professionalism in robotics and contribute to the country’s economy,” she said at the competition’s closing ceremony in Subang Jaya, near here, today.

According to Ruziah, the Malaysian Combat Robot competition challenges participants to create robots that are capable of one-on-one combats where they must apply their knowledge in wireless technology and robot design.

The four-day competition that kicked off on Aug 24 saw the participation of 32 teams comprising students of higher education institutions including colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ILP) and IKBN across the country.

Ruziah said the Malaysia Combat Robot Doubles competition will be held in Putrajaya from Nov 19 to 20 during the Malaysia Techlympics 2023 finals. - Bernama