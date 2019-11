BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Bukit Mertajam MPs office has contributed RM86,000 to the Bukit Mertajam fire station and the volunteer firemen association here this year.

MP Steven Sim Chee Keong said the contribution was part of his commitment as the people’s representative here and part of the effort to make Bukit Mertajam a safe town for everyone.

“The funds include RM20,000 for maintenance works and repairs of damaged fire hydrants and RM8,000 each for the Bandar Perda and Bukit Mertajam Fire Stations.

“RM50,000 is for the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, Berapit branch, to buy a water truck to fight fires,” he said, here today.

Earlier, Sim who is also Deputy Youth and Sports Minister attended a Fire Safety Campaign programme organised by the Bukit Mertajam Fire Station and the Bukit Mertajam MP’s office, with the cooperation of several government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Sim said the objective of the programme was to increase awareness about fire safety. - Bernama