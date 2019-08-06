Bukit Palas Forest in Cherating on fire

KUANTAN: The Bukit Palas Forest in Cherating, has been ablaze since Saturday afternoon, said the Pahang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad.

He said that the Gebeng Fire and Rescue Department firemen here, on patrol in the high risk area due to the current hot weather, saw thick smoke billowing from the forest.

He also said that the department also used a drone at the location seeing, to date, they still did not have a route to the scene of the fire.

‘’The forest is located close to a coconut plantation near Kampung Batu Hitam here and since the fire was detected, we monitored its development to prevent it from spreading to the plantation.

‘’But the fire was seen to be coming closer to the plantation since yesterday and fire control operations such as building a fire break using a backhoe on the boundary of the forest and the plantation were carried out,’’ he said when contacted here today.

Nor Hisham said that the workers at the plantation also helped in the operation to control the fire since yesterday.

The fire had consumed about 25ha of the forest, leaving 10ha still unscatched, thus far, he said.

He also said that the firemen were also facing a problem of water shortage and were seeking an alternative water source for the operation.

‘’To date, two pumps are being used to put out the fire and we expect the blaze can be fully doused in a week if there is no rain,’’ he added. — Bernama