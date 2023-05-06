Bukit Raja flood situation continues to improve

SHAH ALAM: The flood situation in Bukit Raja, Klang, near here is improving, and the number of evacuees housed at a temporary relief centre (PPS) continues to drop.

The Selangor Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of evacuees at PPS Masjid Bandar Bukit Raja has dropped to 70 people, from 16 families, as of 12 noon today, compared with 135 people, from 35 families, reported yesterday.

“Selangor APM expects the number of evacuees to continue to drop, due to the receding flood waters and good weather conditions today,” it said in a statement today.

Yesterday, several areas in Selangor, namely Bukit Raja, Meru and Sungai Buloh, were hit by floods due to continuous heavy rain, for several hours since 4 am.-Bernama