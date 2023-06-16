Bukit Semanggol forest catches fire

IPOH: Over two hectares of forest area in Bukit Semanggol, Jalan Kubu Gajah, near Gunung Semanggol here, caught fire today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a call about the fire at about 4.37 pm.

He said a team from the Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station, aided by another from Kamunting, were deployed to the area.

“Upon reaching the location, the fire was raging and spreading to the top of the hill, covering an area of two hectares, with no victims reported so far.

“We were told that the fire initially only involved an area of 10x10 square metres and we are trying to extinguish the fire so that it does not continue to spread to other areas of the forest on Bukit Semanggol,” he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the department did not rule out the possibility that it was caused by activities to clear the area.

Efforts to put out the fire are still going on. - Bernama