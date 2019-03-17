Bukit Teh oil palm estate chemical waste examined

GEORGE TOWN: The Department of Environment (DOE) Penang will obtain the result of chemical tests at the oil palm estate, Bukit Teh, Bukit Mertajam before identifying premises which had the potential of discharging the waste materials concerned.

State Exco for Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Phee Boon Poh (pix) said JAS had taken samples of the chemical materials and sent them to Chemistry Department to identify the type of discharge concerned.

“Complaints about the discharge of the chemical waste are being investigated and we have also identified the landowner concerned and the DOE had also recorded statements from the owners.

“Work to dig and clean the area concerned had also been carried out,” he said in a statement, here today. — Bernama