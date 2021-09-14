Bulldozer operator buried in Bau quarry mishap found dead

KUCHING: A bulldozer driver was found dead today after he was buried in a rubble for over 21 hours in a quarry incident in Jalan Kampung Tanjung Durian Siniawan, Bau, about 22 km from here yesterday.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO), Anthony Kanna, 49, was extracted from the rubble after a boulder which crashed onto the machine he was operating was removed today.

The body was handed over to the police for further action.

“Excavators managed to dig and found a part of the machine’s seat. The rescue team then used road traffic accident equipment to extract the victim,” the department said.

Yesterday, a fire and rescue department team and staff from the Holy Stone Quarry company carried out the rescue mission upon receiving a distress report.

However, the operation which started at about 3.18pm yesterday had to be postponed twice at 4.45pm and 8.45pm respectively due to safety factors and poor weather. The operations resumed at about 8.45am this morning.

According to the department, initial reports received earlier in the morning said the company’s blasting activities in the quarry area had caused the rock structure to become unstable and collapse. — Bernama