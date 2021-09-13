Bulldozer operator feared killed in Bau quarry mishap

KUCHING: A bulldozer driver is feared to have been killed after a boulder crashed onto the machine he was operating at a quarry in Jalan Kampung Tanjung Durian Siniawan in Bau, about 22km from here, today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO), the incident happened at 3.18pm and rescuers tried to locate the victim, Anthony Kanna, 48, who was buried in the rubble, but were hampered by a heavy downpour at 4.45pm.

“The rescue operation resumed at 5.30pm using an excavator hammer to punch holes into the boulder before inserting explosives to break the rocks under which the victim was buried,” the PGO said.

Earlier, four excavators and a bulldozer owned by the Holy Stone Quarry company had made a site clearing to create access to the location where the excavator was buried, which was 50 metres from the Scene Control Post (PKTK).

According to the PGO, initial reports received earlier in the morning said the company’s blasting activity to break up rocks in the quarry area had caused the rock structure to become unstable and collapse. — Bernama