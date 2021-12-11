Bullies: Six MRSM students suspended

KUALA NERANG: The six students who were involved in a bullying incident at a Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Perak, have been suspended for two weeks with immediate effect.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said the MRSM Disciplinary Committee (JDM) has proposed that the students, who were in Form One to Form Three, be expelled from the school.

“JDM has called ten students involved in the incident. According to the report that was prepared, six of them hit the bullied victim.

“Four other students at the scene were found abetting and provoking,” he told reporters after officiating the Padang Terap Division Umno Wanita Delegates Meeting, here, today.

Mahdzir said he viewed seriously any bullying case involving students in educational institutions under the Rural Development Ministry’s (KPLB) purview and appropriate action would be taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

He said the incident should not have occurred due to MRSM’s strict entry requirements that do not only take into account students’ academic achievements and their active involvement in co-curriculum activities, but also their strong sense of identity.

“But such incidents still occur. As a minister responsible for MRSM, I’m very disappointed. The students should not have been exposed to such an act,” he said.

Yesterday, police detained six teenagers to assist in investigations into a bullying case that allegedly took place at the Sultan Azlan Shah MRSM, Kuala Kangsar, as made viral on social media.

In a viral video clip, a group of youths believed to be boarding school students were seen punching and kicking another student, prompting public condemnations.

Several video clips lasting between 13 seconds to 30 seconds were uploaded on social media showing a boy who appeared to be the victim of bullying was ordered to stand up before he was kicked in the back and punched several times in the stomach by several other youths.

-Bernama