Bully victims can suffer from PTSD

MALACCA: Victims of bullying can face post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in addition to depression, anxiety and panic attacks, said consultant psychiatrist Dr David Yeoh Boon Beng.

He said the disorder occurs when the victim suffers from mental problems after being treated badly by bullies, prompting a change in the victim’s attitude and behaviour if it lasts for a long time.

“Often victims of bullying will also experience changes such as not having a ‘good mood’, loss of appetite or not socialising with peers and even experiencing nightmares.

“The duration of this attitude change is difficult to determine because there is no clear measure, but it always happens after a few weeks or months of the bullying incident,” the Mahkota Medical Centre consultant told Bernama here today.

Therefore, he said parents and the surrounding community need to take action if they see any change in an individual’s behaviour and extend support to help the victim recover.

“Parents need to talk to their child who has fallen prey to bullies at school. A meeting with the teacher also needs to be held so that the matter does not repeat itself and affect the child’s mental health.

“The victim also needs to undergo therapy with medical experts so that he can face up to the problem,” he said.

According to media reports, a 14-year-old boy alleged to have strangled his nine-year-old brother in Kampung Bukit Piatu on July 5 was said to have been a victim of bullying at school.

The Arabic school student in Alor Gajah was said to have experienced a change in personality after being bullied by his seniors. - Bernama