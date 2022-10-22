Bullying case: Statements taken from three students

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have recorded statements from three Form One male students of a secondary school in the district believed to be involved in a bullying incident at an oil palm estate in Banting recently.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor said following the incident, police received a report from a 40-year-old housewife who claimed that her son was the victim in the bullying incident.

“The victim sustained light injuries after being hit on the cheek.

“It is believed that the suspects were unhappy with the victim who was allegedly absent from a meeting with the disciplinary teacher after they were found to have played truant on Oct 12,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Ridzwan said the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

“We would also like to advise the public to refrain from speculating or spreading unsubstantiated news that could threaten public order,” he said.

“Yesterday, a 55-second video showing a student crying went viral after he was allegedly slapped and kicked several times by a group of students. - Bernama