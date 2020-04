GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia’s online capability was tested during the Covid-19 crisis in the country and has failed to meet expectations.

Instances such as the temporary crash of the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) portal also revealed a few challenges on the country’s road to full digitalisation.

Former Jelutong MP Jeff Ooi Chuan Aun (pix), a microblogging pioneer in Malaysia, said the country was caught unprepared for the sudden surge in internet use.

With the movement control order (MCO) in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, public dependence on the internet for everything from work to play has risen significantly.

“Our online infrastructure is unsuitable to meet current challenges,” Ooi said.

Close to 100,000 companies had tried to seek approval from the ministry through its website to resume operations before the noon deadline yesterday.

This was 10 times more than the available capacity, which the website was unable to handle.

On the other hand, Ooi said reverting to the analog system would cause unnecessary delays.

“People expect fast connectivity now. We have to reduce red tape by at least 75%,” he said.

Ooi said the relevant authorities failed to anticipate the surge in demand for online communication and transactions when the MCO was put in place on March 18.

He noted complaints about sluggish performance and poor internet connections have been increasing.

“People are unable to conduct their e-banking transactions or pay bills.”

He proposed the National Security Council and the National Economic Action Council offer a fresh strategy to telecommunication services providers to help deal with the surge in demand.