KUALA LUMPUR: Kinabatangan MP and former Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) Berhad chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin today claimed trial to three charges of corruption involving RM2.8 million.

The Sabah Umno chairman, pleaded not guilty before Kuala Lumpur sessions court judge Rozina Ayob.

Bung Moktar, 60, is accused of receiving the amount in three transactions – RM2.2 million, RM262,500 and RM337,500 – at Public Bank Taman Melawati between June 12 and June 19, 2015 to obtain approval from the Second Finance Minister for Felcra to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual trust.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar requested that a bail of RM100,000 be imposed and that Bung’s passport be impounded until the end of the trial.

Meanwhile, Bung Mohktar’s wife, Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad, 41, who was charged separately before sessions court judge Azura Alwi, also claimed trial to three charges of abetment to the same charges.

She was accused of corroborating with Bung who at that time was a non-executive director of Felcra, by accepting the bribes on June 12 and 19, 2015, from two Public Mutual investment agents.

Azura imposed the same amount of RM100,000 in bail and that she was asked to surrender her passport.

The next mention of the cases has been set for June 10 with the couple set to appear before Judge Rozina Ayob.

Embattled former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who is from Sabah, were in court moments after Bung was granted bail.

Najib was heard saying “Beri Semangat” before entering a room where Bung Mokhtar was believed to be held.

Bung Mokhtar joins the list of Umno leaders who have been charged in court with offences ranging from taking bribes to money-laundering and criminal breach of trust.