Bung Mokhtar: ‘Everybody must resign too’

PETALING JAYA: The entire Barisan Nasional leadership should take responsibility for the coalition’s devastating defeat in the 15th General Election (GE15), Datuk Seri Bung Moktar (pix) said.

The Umno supreme council member said if the party felt that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should resign and take responsibility, other leaders should follow suit, NST reports.

Bung said this when asked if it was reasonable for BN leaders to pressure Zahid to step down.

“Actually, the entire leadership must take responsibility because it (strategies for GE15) was a collective decision.

“So if (others) want (Zahid) to resign then everybody must resign too, including me,“ he reportedly told reporters when met at the World Trade Centre here today.