Bung Moktar denies he is ill, being treated in hospital

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin today denied reports that he is currently ill and being treated in hospital as shared widely on social media since yesterday.

In a statement, the Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman confirmed he is in good health and is currently in Kuala Lumpur after attending court proceedings last Friday.

“To all my friends and political enemies, don’t worry about me as I have remained calm and healthy under God’s protection,“ he said.

Bung Moktar added that he would be with the people and BN supporters in Kota Belud on Oct 10, 2022 for the launch of the Gelombang Biru programme and Kota Belud and Tuaran election machinery.

Meanwhile, his press secretary Jaafar Abdul Wahid when contacted said since yesterday, he had been receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from several leaders and friends asking how Bung Moktar was doing.

He said this came after a photo showing BN secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan and Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin visiting Bung Moktar who was lying in bed, was shared on social media.

“The photo being shared was taken sometime in 2015 or 2016 when he returned after undergoing kidney treatment in China and it is being circulated to mar his reputation,“ he said. - Bernama