Bung Moktar: Don’t go on witch hunt

KUALA LUMPUR: Every Barisan Nasional (BN) leader must be responsible for the results of the 15th general election (GE15) and not point fingers to find out who is at fault, said Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

As such, he said the call by MCA for BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign is too much.

“A loser is always a loser who should accept our loss, and not blame others. I think the MCA is too much in asking for the (Umno) president to step down,” he told reporters when attending the Umno Supreme Council Special meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn here yesterday.

Penang BN chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said MCA should, instead, respect Umno which helped the component party win two parliamentary seats - Ayer Hitam and Tanjung Piai - in Johor.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajid Dusuki, meanwhile, said MCA should take responsibility for the party’s failure to gain support and win the votes in Chinese-majority areas in GE15.

Earlier, MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said MCA believed that Ahmad Zahid was no longer qualified to lead BN as chairman and urged him to resign honourably.

In GE15 on Saturday (Nov 19), BN only won 30 out of the 178 parliamentary seats, the worst defeat in its history.