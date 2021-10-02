Bung Moktar heads list of 1,299 recipients of Sabah state awards

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix) heads the list of 1,299 recipients of state awards and medals in conjunction with Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s 68th birthday tomorrow.

Bung Moktar is one of seven recipients of the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), which carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima.

The others are Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, wife of former Prime Minister Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat, Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun, and former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Yee Moh Chai.

Deputy Home Minister Jonathan Yasin is among the 66 recipients of the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK), which carries the title Datuk.

Others are Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmy Yahya, appointed Sabah state assemblyman Suhaimi Nasir, Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed, Eastern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali and 5th Division Commander Major Gen Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid.

Other recipients of the PGDK included state Health Director Dr Rose Nani Mudin, Kota Kinabalu Mayor Noorliza Ag Alip, Sabah Cultural Board Chairman Titing Putang and Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) Director Datuk Razarudin Husain.

A total of 95 people will be bestowed the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK). Among them are Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, Sabah Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy and Assistant Minister for Industrial Development Mohd Tamin Zainal.

Five assemblymen will also received the ASDK, namely Fairuz Renddan (Pintasan), Floria Ng (Tulid), Harun Durabi (Bengkoka), Samad Jambri (Labuk), and Dr Aliakbar Gulasan (Appointed).

Meanwhile, a total of 233 people will receive the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK), 346 the Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK), 400 the Bintang Kinabalu (BK) and 142 the Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT).

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin, former Sabah State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman and national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei are among the 10 people made Justices of the Peace (JP).- Bernama