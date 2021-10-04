Bung Moktar: Reopen borders to tourists without quarantine condition

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs to act fast and reopen its borders to tourists to kickstart the economy, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix) (BN-Kinabatangan) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“We must do so without imposing mandatory quarantine conditions on them. If tourists who come here must be placed under quarantine, then who is going to come?” he asked.

Bung Moktar said several European countries and Australia have announced plans to reopen their respective borders this month, with no quarantine imposition on travellers.

“I want to ask the government: are we going to remain locked up in the country and separated from the outside world?

“Or do we follow other countries by reopening borders to ensure the nation’s economy grows?

“If we do not reopen the borders, the economy will be affected whereby more jobs will be lost and the people will suffer,“ he said when debating the motion of thanks on the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat.

Bung Moktar said the Health Ministry and other relevant ministries must look into the matter of vaccination in the country to ensure the borders can be reopened.

“Then we can open up the borders; businesses and the economy, so that foreign investors will come to invest.

“Look at this matter rationally and wisely. The country has been nearly destroyed.

“State governments will go bankrupt giving food baskets every day,“ Bung Moktar, who is a Sabah deputy chief minister, said.

Bung Moktar also called for more development for the East Malaysian state.

“While Sabah was celebrating Malaysia Day, many districts were flooded and whenever it rains heavily around Kota Kinabalu, many roads would be inaccessible.

“Bridges would collapse and clean water as well as electricity is still an issue. I hope the federal government, Finance Ministry and Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will come up with a solution to solve floods plaguing Kota Kinabalu,“ he said.

He also said the government seemed to be unaware that Indonesia is already developing major highways in Kalimantan as that nation planned to move its capital to the region in the near future.

“If the federal government thinks this is down to the relationship between Sabah and Indonesia, then empower us. Give us the power to negotiate,“ he said.