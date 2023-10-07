Bung Moktar: Sabah Umno ready to assist election campaigns in peninsula

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Umno machinery is prepared to assist in the state election campaigns in the peninsula, said its liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix).

Bung Moktar said as entrusted by Central Umno, the Sabah Umno machinery’s focus is to help with the campaigning in Selangor.

“We are also ready to help the other states if needed. With the available strength, the Sabah Umno machinery is prepared to work to ensure victory for the Barisan Nasional (BN) and the Unity Government candidates.

“The number of Sabah Umno leaders and machinery (to help campaign) will be decided after discussions are held with the state Umno leadership,“ he said in a statement today.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed polling for the elections in Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu will be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with nomination day set on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

Bung Moktar said Sabah Umno will do its best to plan an effective campaign as carried out earlier in the campaigns during the Melaka and Johor state polls.

“We will have more house-to-house campaigns instead of holding rallies even though Selangor covers a vast area because house-to-house campaigns are more effective,” he said.

Bung Mokhtar, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member said Sabah Umno has 583,979 members. -Bernama