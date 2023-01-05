Bung Moktar: Sabah Umno ready to help political partners to face polls

KINABATANGAN: Sabah Umno is ready to help its political partners in the Peninsula to face state elections this year.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said his party was waiting and would look into the invitation to help the friend.

“It is usually decided by the central Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We will wait and study the invitations (from states that will face the polls) and we will see where we will be placed to help BN candidates or our other component partners,” he told reporters at the Umno/BN Aidilfitri open house in Kinabatangan. here, today.

Six states, namely Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will hold state elections this year.