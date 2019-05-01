Bung Moktar, wife detained by MACC (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Zizie Izette A. Samad were detained today by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of corruption involving RM3 million.

Sources said the couple are expected to be charged for the offences at the sessions court tomorrow.

It is learned that the alleged corruption involved Felcra Bhd, of Bung Moktar was chairman until he stepped down in May last year.

Bung Moktar was held by the Sabah MACC at 10.50am while his wife Zizie was detained at the commission’s headquarters at 11.15am.

They were later released on bail and ordered to show up in court on Friday to face charges under Section 17(a) and Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests but declined comment.

MACC began investigations on Felcra three years ago and had summoned Bung Moktar and Zizie for questioning in August, 2016.